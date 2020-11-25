CWI to assess Bangladesh bio-security measures before tour

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed on Tuesday the team will be the first to tour Bangladesh since the COVID-19 pandemic struck but said they are sending officials this week to assess bio-security arrangements before the side arrive in January.

West Indies toured England for a test series in July and are currently in New Zealand to play three Twenty20 Internationals and two test matches.

CWI chief executive Johnny Grave said in a statement that "... with the health and safety of our touring party at the forefront of our minds, we have decided to conduct a pre-tour recce by sending two highly experienced professionals to assess the BCB's bio-secure plans and protocols."