Sri Lanka T20 skipper Hasaranga quits ahead of India's tour

Sri Lanka's T20 captain Wanindu Hasaranga resigned Thursday ahead of India's white ball tour of the island later this month, the cricket board said.

The 26-year-old all-rounder quit following Sri Lanka's early exit from the T20 World Cup in June.

Sri Lanka Cricket said Hasaranga decided to give up the captaincy and remain in the side as a player in the "best interest" of the team.

"Sri Lanka will always have my utmost best efforts as a player, and I will support and stand by my team and leadership as always," he was quoted as saying in his resignation letter to the board.

No replacement was announced and Kusal Mendis remained the country's ODI skipper with Dhananjaya de Silva staying on as Test captain.