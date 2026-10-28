Shadman on 99 as Bangladesh end day one at 213-3 against West Indies
Shadman Islam remained unbeaten on 99 as Bangladesh finished the opening day of the first Test against West Indies at 213 for three after bad light interrupted play at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.
Shadman, who struck his 10th Test half-century earlier in the day, was left stranded one run short of his third Test century when the umpires called off play with Bangladesh having batted for 74 overs.
The left-handed opener faced 219 ball and anchored the innings after Bangladesh lost an early wicket, combining patience with increasingly assured strokeplay to put the hosts in a strong position.
The day's final interruption came after a brief resumption following an earlier stoppage for bad light. With the conditions still unsuitable for fast bowling, the umpires decided to suspend play again, denying Shadman an opportunity to reach his century before stumps.
Bangladesh will resume on the second morning with Shadman on 99 and Litton Das unbeaten on seven.
Shadman anchors Bangladesh's recovery
West Indies made an encouraging start with the new ball, as pacers Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph maintained tight lines and troubled the Bangladesh openers.
Their efforts paid off in the seventh over when Seales dismissed Tanzid Hasan for seven. Tanzid attempted to play a delivery outside off stump through the cover region, but the ball took the outside edge and flew to Greaves at second slip.
Bangladesh were reduced to 9 for one, and Shadman initially struggled to get off the mark, taking 16 deliveries to score his first run.
However, he gradually settled into his innings and found an effective partner in Mominul Haque. The pair counterattacked sensibly, rotating the strike and taking advantage of scoring opportunities to rebuild the innings.
Their second-wicket partnership was worth 59 runs before Mominul departed for 28.
Trying to loft a delivery from left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican over mid-off, Mominul stepped out of his crease but failed to make proper contact. Shamar Joseph, stationed at mid-off, completed the catch.
Shadman continued to hold the innings together, reaching his 10th Test half-century in 34th over as Bangladesh moved past 100.
He was joined by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, but the partnership lasted only until the 36th over. Najmul, on 19, attempted a sweep against Warrican and missed the ball. West Indies captain Roston Chase opted for a review after the on-field umpire turned down the appeal. The replay showed that the ball had pitched in line, struck the batter in line and would have hit the middle and leg stumps.
Bangladesh were 112 for three, leaving Shadman to rebuild once more.
Towhid Hridoy joined Shadman and helped Bangladesh regain control.
The pair batted with contrasting approaches. While Shadman concentrated on building his innings, Hridoy looked to score more freely, helping Bangladesh maintain momentum.
Their partnership carried Bangladesh past 150. By the end of the second session, Shadman was unbeaten on 79, while Hridoy had contributed 39.
However, Hridoy's promising innings ended prematurely after he suffered severe cramp in his left leg.
The Bangladesh batter received treatment on the field after going down near the crease during the 65th over. Although he initially recovered, he was unable to continue after taking a single two deliveries later.
Hridoy left the field on a stretcher after scoring 42 off 84 deliveries, dealing a blow to Bangladesh's middle order. The partnership added 80 runs off 168 balls.
Litton Das replaced Hridoy at the crease and remained unbeaten on seven alongside Shadman when bad light brought another interruption.