Shadman on 99 as Bangladesh end day one at 213-3 against West Indies

Shadman Islam remained unbeaten on 99 as Bangladesh finished the opening day of the first Test against West Indies at 213 for three after bad light interrupted play at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.

Shadman, who struck his 10th Test half-century earlier in the day, was left stranded one run short of his third Test century when the umpires called off play with Bangladesh having batted for 74 overs.

The left-handed opener faced 219 ball and anchored the innings after Bangladesh lost an early wicket, combining patience with increasingly assured strokeplay to put the hosts in a strong position.

The day's final interruption came after a brief resumption following an earlier stoppage for bad light. With the conditions still unsuitable for fast bowling, the umpires decided to suspend play again, denying Shadman an opportunity to reach his century before stumps.

Bangladesh will resume on the second morning with Shadman on 99 and Litton Das unbeaten on seven.