Handling pressure key in India clash: South Africa’s De Kock

“I think that’s what’s going to make for quite a good game tomorrow, because we’ve played against each other quite a bit over the last two months,” said South Africa opener De Kock.

“And to be honest, the teams haven’t really changed much.

“So, I think it’s more when you’re out there on the pressure side, who deals with the pressure better and wins the small moments in the game.”

While South Africa looked strong in all departments in the group phase, the batting of the defending champions India has been inconsistent.

Opener Abhishek Sharma has recorded three consecutive ducks, but De Kock did not read too much into it.

“He’s the number one T20 batsman in the world at the moment, according to the rankings, so he must keep doing what he’s doing,” said de Kock of the 25-year-old Abhishek.