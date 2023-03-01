Methodical Malan guides England to victory in ODI series opener against Bangladesh

His dominance was clearly understood as none other could score over 26 and the highest partnership of the match was unbeaten 51 with Adil Rashid in the eighth wicket.

It was befitting Malan, who scored 114 off 145 balls, finishing the match with a boundary with eight balls to spare.

However, England seemed to be in trouble as they lost half of their side for 103 in the 26th over when Will Jacks was caught by Afif Hossain at deep square leg off Mehidy Hasan scoring 26 off 31.

It was the fist wicket for Mehidy but Taijul albeit being expensive did some early damages as he got rid off Philip Salt and James Vince for 12 and six respectively.

Taskin Ahmed, who seemed to be the most impressive bowler under the trying condition, got the vital wicket of English skipper Jos Butler, who was caught at slip, but his figure of 26-1 in nine overs did not justify his effort on the wicket that aided him with some bounce.

Moeen Ali was bowled for 14 off 32 and Chris Woaked was caught when a top edge off Taijul delivery was caught by Tamim Iqbal. But Malan and Rashid made sure no more hiccups.