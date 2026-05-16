Litton anchors Bangladesh recovery with classy century
Litton Das struck a sublime century to keep Bangladesh in the hunt of the second and final cricket Test against Pakistan at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.
The wicket-keeper batter hammered 126 off 159, smashing 16 fours and two sixes as Bangladesh recovered from a shaky start to compile a competitive 278 all out, before Pakistan reached 21 for no loss at stumps on Day 1.
No other batters crossed 30 runs mark, highlighting their struggles against a disciplined Pakistan pace attack.
Khurram Shahzad, who replaced Shaheen Shah Afridi in the squad, led the charge with 4-81 while Mohammad Abbas claimed 3-45 to further deepen Bangladesh’s crisis.
Hasan Ali, who was stretchered off to the ground after falling awkwardly in his first over, returned to the ground later and took 2-49, including the wicket of Litton Das to wrap up Bangladesh’s innings.
Abbas struck with just the second ball of the innings after Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and elected to bowl first, dismissing Mahmudul Hasan Joy for a duck.
Debutant Tanzid Hasan Tamim then counterattacked to ease the early pressure, driving Abbas elegantly through the covers for a boundary before treating pacer Khurram Shahzad in disdain.
Hasan Ali suffered an awkward fall while attempting a return catch offered by Tanzid. The pacer landed heavily with the right side of his head hitting the turf and had to be stretchered off the field looking visibly dazed. All-rounder Salman Agha completed the over before Hasan later returned to resume bowling.
Tanzid’s fluent knock ended on 26 when he top-edged a short delivery back to Abbas, who completed a return catch, breaking a 44-run partnership with Mominul Haque.
Mominul, who struck half-centuries in both innings of the opening Test, was later bowled by Shahzad for 22 as Bangladesh slipped to 63-3.
Fresh from his 101 and 87 in Bangladesh’s 104-run win in the first Test, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim steered the side through the torrid morning session with serenity, keeping Pakistan bowlers at bay.
Abbas struck back just after the lunch session, dismissing Shanto for 26, ensuring there would be no repeat of skipper heroic in the second Test.
Hopes rested on veteran Mushfiur to bail the side out of danger but Shahzad dealt a double blow, sending back Mushfiqur (23) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz as Bangladesh further imploded to 116-6.
Liton resisted as Bangladesh looked set to be dismissed below 200. Taijul gave him apt support as the duo shared 60 runs for the seventh wicket.
Offspinner Sajid Khan broke through, removing Taijul (16) for his only wicket in the innings.
Liton, meanwhile, raised his fifty off 93 balls and then accelerated as the wickets tumbling around him. He got to his next fifty off just 42 balls and raised his sixth Test ton off 135 balls, with a sublime backfoot punch for a boundary through cover.
Hasan Ali, however, ended his stay to wrap up Bangladesh below 300.
Azan Awais (13) and Abdullah Fazal (6) negotiated six overs from Bangladesh bowlers safely to keep Pakistan unscathed.