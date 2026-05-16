Litton anchors Bangladesh recovery with classy century

Litton Das struck a sublime century to keep Bangladesh in the hunt of the second and final cricket Test against Pakistan at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

The wicket-keeper batter hammered 126 off 159, smashing 16 fours and two sixes as Bangladesh recovered from a shaky start to compile a competitive 278 all out, before Pakistan reached 21 for no loss at stumps on Day 1.

No other batters crossed 30 runs mark, highlighting their struggles against a disciplined Pakistan pace attack.

Khurram Shahzad, who replaced Shaheen Shah Afridi in the squad, led the charge with 4-81 while Mohammad Abbas claimed 3-45 to further deepen Bangladesh’s crisis.

Hasan Ali, who was stretchered off to the ground after falling awkwardly in his first over, returned to the ground later and took 2-49, including the wicket of Litton Das to wrap up Bangladesh’s innings.