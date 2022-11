Pakistan reached 68/2 against England during the final of the ICC World Cup T20 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was not out on 29 while Shan Masood was on 11 off 10.

Pakistan lost the wicket of opener Mohammad Rizwan and one-down Mohammad Haris (eight off 12)

Rizawan, who made 15 off 14, was bowled by Sam Curran in the second ball of the fifth over after adding 29 with his skipper Babar Azam,

Leg spinner Adil Rashid got rid off Haris in the first ball of the eighth over when the score was 45.

England won the toss and decided to field first.