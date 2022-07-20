Shafique stands firm as Pakistan need 44 more to beat Sri Lanka

Opener Abdullah Shafique stood unbeaten on 139 as Pakistan reached lunch needing 44 more runs with five wickets in hand to complete record chase at Galle in the opening Test against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan were 298 for five at lunch on day five, chasing 342 for victory at a venue where the highest successful fourth-innings chase was 268 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya struck at the stroke of lunch to send back debutant Salman Ali Agha caught behind for 12 as Sri Lanka look for a dramatic turnaround.