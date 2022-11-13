'Still proud' Pakistan mourns T20 World Cup defeat

Hunched over phones, packed into heaving grandstands, and crowded around restaurant TVs, cricket-crazed Pakistanis suffered collective heartbreak on Sunday as they watched their team go down to England in the Twenty20 World Cup final.

Jos Buttler's England held Pakistan to 137-8 in Melbourne, then chased it down with six balls to spare.

Shamsa Khizan was among the ranks of fanatical female fans in the front rows before a towering screen in a park in the smoggy capital Islamabad.

Over the course of the afternoon, their howls of encouragement grew fainter, then fell silent.