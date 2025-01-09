New Zealand blaster Guptill retires from international cricket

New Zealand’s leading run-scorer in T20I cricket, Martin Guptill, has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 38, New Zealand Cricket announced on Wednesday.

Guptill, who has not played for New Zealand since 2022 and will continue to play franchise white-ball cricket, played 367 games - 198 ODIs, 122 T20Is, 47 Tests - for the Blackcaps.