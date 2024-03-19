Bangladesh call up uncapped pacer Rana for Sri Lanka Test

Bangladesh included uncapped fast bowler Nahid Rana in its 15-man squad on Monday for the opening Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka, beginning in Sylhet on Friday.

Rana, who has taken 63 wickets from 15 first-class matches, joined fellow uncapped pace bowler Mushfik Hasan, who was called up in the squad previously but did not play a game.

Batsman Liton Das also returned to the Test side after missing the last Test series against New Zealand.

"We feel that the squad picked for the first Test has a very nice balance, our Test side is a fairly settled one with Nahid Rana being the only newcomer," said selector Abdur Razzak.

"Liton (Das) is back after missing the last Test series as he was on leave. All the departments have backups and have been well covered. I think we have a team that can adapt to the requirements of the conditions."