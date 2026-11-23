Bangladesh endured a disastrous batting collapse, being bowled out for just 91 in 33.3 overs on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday.

The visitors lost all 10 wickets in just over three hours after being asked to bat first in conditions heavily favouring fast bowlers.

Persistent rain delayed the start of play, while the overcast conditions and a pace-friendly pitch made batting particularly difficult.

Mahfizul Islam was Bangladesh's top scorer with 23, while Mominul Haque made 18. No other batter managed to offer significant resistance as South Africa's pace attack ripped through the batting order.

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen took three wickets apiece while Anrich Nortje bagged two.

Bangladesh's decision to field four specialist fast bowlers, leaving out vice-captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz and all specialist spinners, failed to make an impact with the bat.

The team made three changes to the XI that played the first Test, bringing in Jaker Ali, Khaled Ahmed and Shoriful Islam. Mushfiqur Rahim and Hasan Mahmud missed the match due to injuries.

Bangladesh's innings got off to a poor start when Tanzid Hasan was caught in the slips off Marco Jansen in the second over.

Mahfizul briefly counterattacked, hitting Kagiso Rabada for two consecutive boundaries, but the visitors soon lost their second wicket when Nortje bowled him for 23.