Centurion Test
Bangladesh bundled out for 91 in Centurion
Bangladesh endured a disastrous batting collapse, being bowled out for just 91 in 33.3 overs on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday.
The visitors lost all 10 wickets in just over three hours after being asked to bat first in conditions heavily favouring fast bowlers.
Persistent rain delayed the start of play, while the overcast conditions and a pace-friendly pitch made batting particularly difficult.
Mahfizul Islam was Bangladesh's top scorer with 23, while Mominul Haque made 18. No other batter managed to offer significant resistance as South Africa's pace attack ripped through the batting order.
Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen took three wickets apiece while Anrich Nortje bagged two.
Bangladesh's decision to field four specialist fast bowlers, leaving out vice-captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz and all specialist spinners, failed to make an impact with the bat.
The team made three changes to the XI that played the first Test, bringing in Jaker Ali, Khaled Ahmed and Shoriful Islam. Mushfiqur Rahim and Hasan Mahmud missed the match due to injuries.
Bangladesh's innings got off to a poor start when Tanzid Hasan was caught in the slips off Marco Jansen in the second over.
Mahfizul briefly counterattacked, hitting Kagiso Rabada for two consecutive boundaries, but the visitors soon lost their second wicket when Nortje bowled him for 23.
Najmul Hossain Shanto fell to Nortje in the same over, leaving Bangladesh struggling at 44 for three.
Mominul Haque, who had made scores of zero and one in the two innings of the previous Test, struggled again against the South African pace attack. He was eventually bowled by Mulder for 18 off 51 balls.
Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das attempted to steady the innings, but the wickets continued to fall. Hridoy was dismissed just before the tea break, and Shoriful Islam followed after the interval as Bangladesh slipped to 89 for seven.
The visitors were eventually dismissed for 91, failing to reach even the 100-run mark. This is Bangladesh's fourth lowest score in Test matches against South Africa in South Africa with the lowest being 53 in 2022.
Earlier, the start of the day's play was delayed by persistent rain in Centurion. The scheduled toss was postponed several times as ground staff kept the pitch and bowlers' run-ups covered.
Play eventually began at 5:40 pm Bangladesh time, with South Africa stand-in captain Aiden Markram winning the toss and opting to bowl.
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain said his side would also have chosen to field had they won the toss.
With further rain forecast, a maximum of 60 overs was scheduled for the day.