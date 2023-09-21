Bangladesh reappoint Sriram as consultant for World Cup

Indian coach Sridharan Sriram will rejoin the Bangladesh coaching panel for the forthcoming ICC World Cup as the team’s technical consultant, announced Bangladesh Cricket Board in a press release on Thursday.
Sriram had earlier worked at the same position during last year’s Asia Cup and the ICC Twenty20 World Cup.
“We have employed him (Sriram) for the World Cup. He will work as the technical consultant,” BCB cricket operations committee chairman Jalal Yunus told Prothom Alo.
Sriram has played eight One-Day Internationals (ODI) for India from 2000 to 2004. He has also played first-class cricket for almost 18 years.
He worked as the Australia team’s assistant coach from 2018-2022. Prior to that, he worked as the spin bowling consultant of the Australia team from 2015-2018.
He also has extensive experience of working as a coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has worked the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and the Delhi Daredevils. He has been appointed as the assistant coach for Lucknow Super Giants for the next season of the IPL.