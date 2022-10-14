The impact of Sriram’s ‘impact cricket’

Irony went into overdrive in the just-concluded tri-nation series between Bangladesh, New Zealand and Pakistan as in the series, which was called ‘Bangla Wash T20I Tri-series’, it was Bangladesh who got ‘Bangla Washed’.

The Tigers lost twice against Pakistan and New Zealand respectively to conclude their final T20I series before the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia empty-handed.

The buzzword surrounding the team heading into the tri-series was ‘impact cricket’. The T20 team’s technical director Sridharan Sriram prescribed this as the solution to Bangladesh’s woes in the shortest format of the game.