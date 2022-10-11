We want to make you proud: Bangladesh team technical director Sriram

“One of our values that we have in the team is to make Bangladesh proud and to win for the fans. And I just want you all to keep patience. We’ve got the core squad that’s going to do really well in the future and we look forward to the World Cup.
“We will get our answers, we will have our team sorted out and we are definitely going to make Bangladesh cricket proud with the brand of cricket we are going to play,” Sriram concluded his plea to the fans.
The Tigers are currently taking part in a tri-nation T20I series in Christchurch against New Zealand and Pakistan.
Bangladesh suffered defeats against both opponents in their first two match of the series, losing to Pakistan by 21 runs and to New Zealand by eight wickets.
On Tuesday, the team will play their third match of the series against New Zealand. Sriram claimed that the team is very calm ahead of the match, praising skipper Shakib Al Hasan for his brilliant leadership off the field.
“Everyone is very calm. In international cricket, we are bound to have ups and lows. I think we have to stay steady through these ups and lows. Shakib has been brilliant in keeping the team environment calm.
“He takes the boys out, he is always chatting with them and I think he has a very clear plan on how he wants to take this team forward. He has support from all of us. We just want him to run the team. It’s his team and we’ll just support him from all ends.”