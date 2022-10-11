We want to make you proud: Bangladesh team technical director Sriram

Bangladesh team’s technical director in Twenty20s Sridharan Sriram asked fans to be patient and said everyone in the team is working hard to ‘make Bangladesh proud’.

“I just request all the fans, the media to keep supporting us. It’s about the country. It’s about the passion the country has for cricket and I assure you that the boys are doing their very best to bring glory to the country,” Sriram said in a video message from Christchurch on Tuesday.