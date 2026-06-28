Only Test
Zimbabwe dominate first day of Bangladesh Test
Zimbabwe took first-day honours in a one-off Test against Bangladesh on Sunday thanks to opener Innocent Kaia and left-arm quick Newman Nyamhuri. Nyamhuri took four wickets as Bangladesh collapsed to 140 all out after losing the toss at Harare Sports Club.
An unbeaten 76 from Kaia then lifted Zimbabwe to 136 for the loss of one wicket as the hosts seek to follow up a Test win in Bangladesh last year with another victory.
Bangladesh, fresh from a 2-0 series win over Pakistan in the longest format, arrived in southern Africa confident of winning, with captain and batter Najmul Hossain Shanto in top form.
But only Mominul Haque (60), Shadman Islam (20) and Shanto (19) reached double figures in a dismal batting performance. The last seven wickets fell for a meagre 27 runs.
Haque was dismissed after failing to get sufficient contact on a Nyamhuri delivery and former captain Craig Ervine took a simple catch at second slip. Nyamhuri (4-61) was ably supported by new skipper Richard Ngarava (2-18), Blessing Muzarabani (2-19) and Brad Evans (2-30).
After the early losses of openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy (2) and Islam, Haque stabilised the innings adding 77 runs for the third wicket, leaving the tourists 113-3 after 33.4 overs.
The Zimbabwe bowlers than wreaked havoc, starting with the wicket of Shanto, whose recent knocks included four centuries.
In response, Zimbabwe had 89 runs on the scoreboard before Ben Curran (42) departed, edging the ball to Shanto at second slip off the bowling of Khaled Ahmed. Kaia, whose 108-ball stand included nine fours, then put on 47 runs with veteran Brendan Taylor (17 not out).
Brief scores
Bangladesh 140 in 47.2 overs (Mominul Haque 60, Shadman Islam 20; N. Nyamhuri 4-61) v Zimbabwe 136-1 in 34 overs (I. Kaia 76 not out, B. Curran 42)
Toss: Zimbabwe