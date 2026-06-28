Zimbabwe dominate first day of Bangladesh Test

Zimbabwe took first-day honours in a one-off Test against Bangladesh on Sunday thanks to opener Innocent Kaia and left-arm quick Newman Nyamhuri. Nyamhuri took four wickets as Bangladesh collapsed to 140 all out after losing the toss at Harare Sports Club.

An unbeaten 76 from Kaia then lifted Zimbabwe to 136 for the loss of one wicket as the hosts seek to follow up a Test win in Bangladesh last year with another victory.

Bangladesh, fresh from a 2-0 series win over Pakistan in the longest format, arrived in southern Africa confident of winning, with captain and batter Najmul Hossain Shanto in top form.