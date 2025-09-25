Asia Cup
Bangladesh’s probable XI against Pakistan
Today is the unofficial semifinal between Bangladesh and Pakistan in the Asia Cup. According to the tournament format, there is actually no semifinal. But in terms of points in the Super Four, today’s Bangladesh–Pakistan match can be called a semifinal.
Because whichever team wins this match will play the final against India. In this do-or-die encounter, what might Bangladesh’s XI look like?
Before the Asia Cup, there was a lot of positive talk about Bangladesh’s two openers, Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain.
But as the pair failed to perform, the partnership was broken in the Afghanistan match. Saif Hasan opened with Tanzid. Scoring 30 in that match, Saif then went on to hit fifties against Sri Lanka and India. So today his name will be written first in the opening slot.
On the other hand, Tanzid, who scored a fifty against Afghanistan, failed in two consecutive matches. Therefore, he may be rested for the Pakistan match. In that case, Saif and Parvez might open against Pakistan today. Yesterday against India, Parvez showed glimpses of good batting.
However, if Litton Das is still unable to play today due to injury, then as in yesterday’s match, all three — Tanzid, Saif, and Parvez — will have to be kept in the top order. ESPNcricinfo has reported that Litton may return today. If Litton returns, then either Tanzid or Parvez will open alongside Saif.
Towhid Hridoy will bat at number four. Shamim Hossain at five, and Jaker Ali at six. The middle order is now a big concern for Bangladesh’s batting. Shamim was out for zero yesterday. Jaker, despite playing five matches in the Asia Cup, has yet to hit a six.
That’s why Bangladesh is falling behind in this spot. In the later overs, the team relies on Jaker–Shamim to score quick runs. Nurul Hasan played in the Afghanistan match, where he made 12 runs off 6 balls. If he is considered today, it will have to be at the expense of either Shamim or Jaker.
Towhid Hridoy will bat at number four. Shamim Hossain at five, and Jaker Ali at six. The middle order is now a big concern for Bangladesh’s batting. Shamim was out for zero yesterday. Jaker, despite playing five matches in the Asia Cup, has yet to hit a six.
That’s why Bangladesh is falling behind in this spot. In the later overs, the team relies on Jaker–Shamim to score quick runs. Nurul Hasan played in the Afghanistan match, where he made 12 runs off 6 balls. If he is considered today, it will have to be at the expense of either Shamim or Jaker.
As a spinner, Rishad Hossain is most likely to play today. Spinner Mehidy Hasan may return to the team because among Pakistan’s key batsmen, five are left-handed. In that case, spinner Nasum Ahmed might have to miss out. Taskin Ahmed could return today in place of Mohammad Saifuddin. Alongside Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin, the third pacer is most likely to be Tanzim Hasan.