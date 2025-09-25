Bangladesh’s probable XI against Pakistan

Today is the unofficial semifinal between Bangladesh and Pakistan in the Asia Cup. According to the tournament format, there is actually no semifinal. But in terms of points in the Super Four, today’s Bangladesh–Pakistan match can be called a semifinal.

Because whichever team wins this match will play the final against India. In this do-or-die encounter, what might Bangladesh’s XI look like?

Before the Asia Cup, there was a lot of positive talk about Bangladesh’s two openers, Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain.

But as the pair failed to perform, the partnership was broken in the Afghanistan match. Saif Hasan opened with Tanzid. Scoring 30 in that match, Saif then went on to hit fifties against Sri Lanka and India. So today his name will be written first in the opening slot.