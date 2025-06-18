Mushfiqur, Liton lead Bangladesh to 383-4 at lunch

Despite the early departure of the skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh kept the stranglehold, reaching 383-4 at lunch on Day 2 of the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle International Cricket Stadium today, Wednesday.

Shanto missed out on his second 150-plus score, having been dismissed for 148 after adding 12 runs to his overnight total.

Another overnight batter Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das, who joined after the fall of Najmul Hossain Shanto, kept runs flowing with ease to keep Bangladesh unscathed till lunch.