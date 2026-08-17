Axe hangs over Australian batters after Darwin ‘disaster’

Australia have suffered surprise home defeats in the recent past, including an eight-run loss to the West Indies at the Gabba in 2024.

But the manner of this crushing loss, with Bangladesh dominating each of the four days, had Australian media Monday slamming it as “a disaster” and the “most embarrassing” ever.

Former captain Ricky Ponting, who scored more than 13,000 Test runs, said it was time for tough decisions.

“I’m the last one to want to make change,” he told Channel Seven when the Test was in its death throes.

“As a captain or as a player I wanted to keep a group together, so it has to get to a bad point before I start saying you’ve got to leave somebody out.

“But there’s been enough evidence for me coming here (Darwin) to suggest they weren’t going to lose anything, or much at all, by starting that regeneration, bringing in another opener, bringing in someone at three... I think that has to happen.”