Dale Steyn calls time on distinguished career

Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, closing the curtain on a 20-year career in which he became South Africa’s highest wicket-taker in tests and arguably the country’s greatest ever fast bowler.

Steyn retired from the five-day game in 2019 but had been available for limited-overs cricket and hoped to play at the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates later this year, though he had not featured in the team since February last year.