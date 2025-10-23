Rohit stars as India make 264-9 against Australia

Rohit Sharma hit a patient 73 as India posted 264-9 in the second one-day international against Australia Thursday, but fellow veteran Virat Kohli was again out for a duck.

With the hosts winning the rain-affected opening game in Perth by seven wickets, they can clinch the three-match series with a successful run chase.

Rohit used his experience to get through a testing opening spell from Josh Hazlewood before letting loose, stroking seven fours and two sixes in his 97-ball stay.