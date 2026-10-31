West Indies crush Bangladesh by eight wickets in Mirpur Test
West Indies defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the Mirpur Test on Saturday, chasing down a target of 170 with ease to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, failed to put up a fight after setting the visitors a modest target. West Indies reached 170-2 in just 35.1 overs, with Brendon King and Kavem Hodge guiding them to victory.
King remained unbeaten on 81, while Hodge finished on 31 not out off 27 balls. John Campbell also made a valuable contribution with 49.
The ease with which West Indies chased the target was in stark contrast to Bangladesh's batting performance on the same pitch. The surface had offered considerable turn to the West Indies spinners earlier in the day, making it appear a spin-friendly wicket.
However, Bangladesh's spinners, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, failed to replicate that success. They struggled to bowl consistently in the right areas, allowing King and Campbell to attack without giving the bowlers much opportunity to settle into a rhythm.
Bangladesh had scored 272 in their first innings before being dismissed for 142 in the second. Nayeem Hasan top-scored in the second innings with 52, while Zakir Hasan contributed 22.
West Indies' spinners played a decisive role in restricting Bangladesh, with Roston Chase taking five wickets for 36 runs and Jomel Warrican claiming four for 63.
West Indies had scored 245 in their first innings, giving Bangladesh a narrow 27-run lead. But the hosts' second-innings collapse left the visitors with a target they chased down comfortably.
Hasan Mahmud took one wicket for 14 runs during West Indies' second-innings chase, but Bangladesh could not prevent the visitors from completing a convincing victory.
The result puts West Indies in the lead ahead of the second and final Test of the series on 5 November.