West Indies crush Bangladesh by eight wickets in Mirpur Test

West Indies defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the Mirpur Test on Saturday, chasing down a target of 170 with ease to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, failed to put up a fight after setting the visitors a modest target. West Indies reached 170-2 in just 35.1 overs, with Brendon King and Kavem Hodge guiding them to victory.

King remained unbeaten on 81, while Hodge finished on 31 not out off 27 balls. John Campbell also made a valuable contribution with 49.

The ease with which West Indies chased the target was in stark contrast to Bangladesh's batting performance on the same pitch. The surface had offered considerable turn to the West Indies spinners earlier in the day, making it appear a spin-friendly wicket.