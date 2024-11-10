Bangladesh outspin Afghanistan to level ODI series

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 68 runs in a battle of spinners to win the second one-day international in Sharjah and level the three-match series on Saturday.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a watchful 76 to help Bangladesh to a fighting total of 252-7 after opting to bat first.

Bangladesh then bowled Afghanistan out for 184 in 43.3 overs, with left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed taking 3-28. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and left-arm quick Mustafizur Rahman both grabbed two wickets apiece.