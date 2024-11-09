Bangladesh out to level series against Afghanistan

Despite a horrible performance in the first match, Bangladesh hope to turn things around and level the three-match ODI series when they take on Afghanistan in the second game on Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match starts at 4:00 pm.

A batting meltdown, which saw them losing the last eight wickets for just 23 runs, caused Bangladesh's 92-run defeat in the first match. The batting debacle was not new to Bangladesh of late. But it has been chronic and even a diehard fan hardly believes that Bangladesh could bounce back from this stage now.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the vital cog of Bangladesh team, however, didn't ponder so, claiming that the defeat was not a mental breakdown.

"One bad game wouldn't make us a bad team overnight," Miraz told the reporters today at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. "We have won so many matches against Afghanistan, especially in the ODI format. This format is our strong zone. We have beaten them in the World Cup, and beaten them in bilateral series."