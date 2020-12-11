De Kock to captain S Africa test team as Rabada unfit to play

Quinton de Kock has been named South Africa test captain for the 2020-21 season and will lead an inexperienced squad without leading fast bowler Kagiso Rabada at the start of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Pretoria on 26 December.

South Africa’s director of cricket, Graeme Smith, had previously said the workload of captaining the test side would be too much for white-ball skipper de Kock, but the selectors have had a change of heart.

“Quinton is happy to continue in the role for the next season, and is comfortable with the balance of the workload and we back him fully as a captain,” convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang said in a statement released by Cricket South Africa.