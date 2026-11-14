14 defeats in 16 tests, 9 by an innings: Can Bangladesh turn their fortunes this time?

"I think the key to batting will be adapting to the different bounce. Given the quality of South Africa's attack, they will certainly challenge us with pace and bounce. However, as I said, having played against Starc and Hazlewood over the past few months should also give Bangladesh's batters a fair amount of confidence."

Bangladesh have had little time to prepare for the series. Most of the players flew to South Africa the day after completing their Test match against the West Indies. After just two or three training sessions, they must take the field for another Test.

Benkenstein also stressed the importance of adapting quickly to local conditions. "I think the real test will be how we adapt to the conditions here and how quickly we can do so."

How well Najmul Hossain's side can rise to this challenge will become clear from tomorrow.