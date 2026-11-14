14 defeats in 16 tests, 9 by an innings: Can Bangladesh turn their fortunes this time?
Bangladesh have enjoyed several memorable victories in Test cricket over the past few years. They have beaten New Zealand both away and at home, defeated Pakistan on their own soil and away from home, and, most recently, stunned Australia by beating them on their home ground in Darwin.
These victories have helped Bangladesh overcome many of the milestones they had yet to achieve in Test cricket. Broadly speaking, only two countries remain against whom they are yet to register a Test victory: India and South Africa.
There is little doubt that Bangladesh will be keen to end that drought in the series beginning tomorrow with the Johannesburg Test. However, the statistics make it clear that the task will be far from easy.
Bangladesh have played 16 Tests against South Africa so far, managing only two draws. Even those draws came courtesy of rain. They lost all the remaining matches, often without putting up much of a fight. Nine of their 14 defeats came by an innings.
Turning their fortunes around will be even more challenging this time, as the matches will take place on South African soil. Bangladesh have lost all eight Tests they have played there, five of them by an innings.
The biggest concern lies with the batters. Among those who have batted in at least five innings in South Africa, none has managed an average of 25. Litton Das has the highest average at 24.27. Apart from Mahmudul Hasan, no other Bangladesh batter has scored a century on a tour of South Africa.
The pace and bounce of the pitches at the two venues could pose an even greater challenge for Bangladesh's batters. Fast bowlers have dominated recent Test matches at Johannesburg and Centurion. In the last seven Tests played at these two venues, pacers have claimed 90 per cent of the wickets.
With these concerns in mind, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed a batting specialist for the series to help the batters cope with South Africa's pace attack. Former South African all-rounder Dale Benkenstein has joined the squad and begun working with the players. His comments also highlighted the challenge facing Bangladesh's batters in South African conditions.
"I think the key to batting will be adapting to the different bounce. Given the quality of South Africa's attack, they will certainly challenge us with pace and bounce. However, as I said, having played against Starc and Hazlewood over the past few months should also give Bangladesh's batters a fair amount of confidence."
Bangladesh have had little time to prepare for the series. Most of the players flew to South Africa the day after completing their Test match against the West Indies. After just two or three training sessions, they must take the field for another Test.
Benkenstein also stressed the importance of adapting quickly to local conditions. "I think the real test will be how we adapt to the conditions here and how quickly we can do so."
How well Najmul Hossain's side can rise to this challenge will become clear from tomorrow.