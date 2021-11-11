'Devastated' Morgan says Neesham made difference in semi-final thriller

England skipper Eoin Morgan on Wednesday said his team were "devastated" after Jimmy Neesham's clean striking took them by surprise in their tense Twenty20I World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand.

Neesham blasted 27 off 11 balls and Daryl Mitchell hit an unbeaten 72 as New Zealand chased down their target of 167 with one over to spare in Abu Dhabi and make their first ever T20I World Cup final.

England looked in control after pushing the Kiwis to 107-4 in the 16th over but the left-handed Neesham took the bowling head on as he smashed Chris Jordan for two sixes and a four to get 23 runs from the over.