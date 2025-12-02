1st Test
West Indies win toss, bowl first in opening New Zealand
West Indies captain Roston Chase won the toss and elected to bowl in the opening Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday.
Conditions were tailor made for the quick bowlers with the green-tinged wicket complemented by heavy cloud cover.
Jayden Seales will spearhead the West Indies attack while Jamaican fast bowler Ojay Shields will make his Test debut at the age of 29.
For New Zealand, ranked fifth in the world, it is their first match in the current Test championship cycle while the West Indies, ranked eighth, have lost all five matches played so far.
It has not been a happy tour for the West Indies who lost both the Twenty20 and ODI series ahead of the Test.
They have also not won a Test in New Zealand since 1995.
New Zealand regular middle-order batsman Daryl Mitchell and senior spinner Mitchell Santner failed late fitness Tests promoting Will Young and Michael Bracewell to the match 11.
Swing specialist Zak Foulkes will play his first home Test after impressing with 9-75 in Zimbabwe in August, the best figures by a New Zealand bowler on debut.
Teams
New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Zak Foulkes, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.
West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (capt), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, Kemar Roach, Johan Layne, Jayden Seales,Ojay Shields
Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Paul Reiffel (AUS)
TV umpire: Allahuddien Paleker (RSA)
Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)