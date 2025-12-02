West Indies win toss, bowl first in opening New Zealand

West Indies captain Roston Chase won the toss and elected to bowl in the opening Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Conditions were tailor made for the quick bowlers with the green-tinged wicket complemented by heavy cloud cover.

Jayden Seales will spearhead the West Indies attack while Jamaican fast bowler Ojay Shields will make his Test debut at the age of 29.

For New Zealand, ranked fifth in the world, it is their first match in the current Test championship cycle while the West Indies, ranked eighth, have lost all five matches played so far.