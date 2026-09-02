After triple century, Hridoy breaks Tamim’s 334-run record

Play ended yesterday after Saifuddin was dismissed. Bangladesh A resumed the final day with four wickets in hand but lost two early in the morning. When the eighth wicket fell, Hridoy was on 225.

From there, Rezaur Rahman gave him excellent support. Hridoy carried the innings through to the declaration alongside Rezaur. Bangladesh A declared at 676 for eight in the first innings, with Hridoy unbeaten on 350 off 481 balls and Rezaur unbeaten on 31 off 110 balls.

South Africa A began their second innings 164 runs behind. However, Bangladesh still have little chance of winning, as the bowlers have less than a full session remaining to bowl South Africa A out.