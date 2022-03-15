Dhaka Premier League begins Tuesday

The Dhaka Premier League (DPL) is set to roll onto the ground on Tuesday after being postponed for two seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reports BSS.

The league is named Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League to mark the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Last year, the DPL was held in T20 format and that indeed replaced the 2019-2020 DPL which was postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The traditional 50-over format so is back after two seasons, much to the elation of the clubs and supporters. It will, however, be the seventh DPL since the league got "List A" status.