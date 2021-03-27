Didn't have a chance,' says Kohli as Bairstow, Stokes blast England to win

Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes launched a six-hitting feast as England chased down 337 against India in a series-levelling win in the second one-day international on Friday with home skipper Virat Kohli admitting: "We didn't have a chance".

Bairstow (124) and Stokes (99) put on 175 for the second wicket and smashed 17 sixes between them as England romped home in 43.3 overs with six wickets to spare in Pune.

The three-match series is now level at 1-1 with the decider on Sunday.

"It was some of the most amazing batting you'll see when chasing," India skipper Virat Kohli said of the England onslaught.

"They totally blew us away during that partnership of Jonny and Ben Stokes. We didn't even have a chance during that partnership."