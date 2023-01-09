Usman ton trumps Azam century in stellar BPL show

Bangladesh Premier League was set ablaze with century and counter century as Usman Khan of Chattogram Challengers overtrumped the ton of Khulna Tigers’ Azam Khan on Monday at the Sher-e- Bangla National Stadium.

Chasing 178, Usman started hitting from the word go and remained not out on 103 off 58 balls to ensure a comprehensive nine-wicket victory for his side.

Usman, a 27-year-old who has played just seven T20s and two first-class matches and came into spotlight through Dubai T10 League, struck 10 fours and five sixes in his innings that made the daunting chase seem like a walk in the park.