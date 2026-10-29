Bangladesh spinners restore balance after batting collapse

Bangladesh's spinners revived their side's hopes after a disappointing batting collapse, leaving the opening Test against West Indies finely poised at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

After bowling out Bangladesh for 272 in the first innings, West Indies made a promising start in reply but lost four wickets to the spin duo of Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz to reach 134-4 at stumps on the Day 2, which was curtailed by bad light and rain.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul was unbeaten on 43, while Justin Greaves was batting on 15 when play was called off due to bad light.

Opener John Campbell struck a fluent half-century to give the side a solid before Bangladesh spinners helped the claw back into the contest.

Campbell who raised his sixth Test half-century with a towering six off Mehidy Hasan Miraz through long-on region was finally out on 54, allowing Bangladesh regain some momentum.

Pacer Hasan Mahmud gave Bangladesh the initial success by dismissing Brandon King for 15.