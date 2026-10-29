Bangladesh spinners restore balance after batting collapse
Bangladesh's spinners revived their side's hopes after a disappointing batting collapse, leaving the opening Test against West Indies finely poised at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.
After bowling out Bangladesh for 272 in the first innings, West Indies made a promising start in reply but lost four wickets to the spin duo of Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz to reach 134-4 at stumps on the Day 2, which was curtailed by bad light and rain.
Tagenarine Chanderpaul was unbeaten on 43, while Justin Greaves was batting on 15 when play was called off due to bad light.
Opener John Campbell struck a fluent half-century to give the side a solid before Bangladesh spinners helped the claw back into the contest.
Campbell who raised his sixth Test half-century with a towering six off Mehidy Hasan Miraz through long-on region was finally out on 54, allowing Bangladesh regain some momentum.
Pacer Hasan Mahmud gave Bangladesh the initial success by dismissing Brandon King for 15.
Campbell and Chanderpaul, the son of West Indies great Shivnarine Chanderpaul, kept the side in the hunt-with Campbell attacking the bowlers and Chanderpaul showing a patience like monk.
But the disruption firstly caused by bad light and then rain appeared to be a distraction for Campbell.
The game restarted after an hour brought a luck for Bangladesh. Miraz struck immediately after resumption with flighted delivery which Campbell poked to second slip, where skipper Shanto dived forward to take an excellent catch.
Taijul then struck twice in the same over, claiming the wicket of Kevam Hodge (7) and Aamir Jangoo for duck, leaving West Indies at 97-4.
However, Chanderpaul who played 145 balls for his 43 so far and Greaves saw out the day without further trouble, denying Bangladesh full control.
Earlier, resuming the day at 213-3, Bangladesh experienced a sensational
collapse which saw them lost the last seven wickets for 59 runs in the
morning session to be out all out for 272.
Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican was the wrecker-in-chief, claiming 5-53 to
hasten Bangladesh collapse.
Shadman Islam who was stranded on 99, reached his third century off 221
balls, with doubles off Joshua Bishop in the second ball of the innings.
Soon after Bishop, the left-arm spinner, reviewed one successfully to remove Shadman for his debut wicket and followed it up with the wicket of Towhid Hridoy by delivering an excellent straighter. By doing so he ended his debut innings with 2-61.
Hridoy who was forced to leave the ground yesterday with a muscle cramp
returned to resume batting after Shadman''s dismissal but couldn't add any run to his 42.
After his dismissal, Bangladesh suddenly found them in awkward situation by reeling to 221-5 but Liton and Mehidy Hasan Miraz looked solid in the crease, offering the side some hopes.
Warrican turned one sharply to rattle the stump of Miraz, dismissing him for 15.
Shamar Joseph who ended with 2-41, dealt a double blow with the wicket of Nayeem Hasan and Hasan Murad.
Warrican came back to complete his fourth five-wicket haul by dismissing
Taijul Islam and Shoriful Islam as Bangladesh lost last five wickets for 19
runs, leaving Liton stranded on 34 at the other end.