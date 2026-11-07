Hridoy's incredible batting puts Bangladesh in the lead

West Indies: 356 and 7/0. Bangladesh first innings: 386.

Even imagination has its limits! That must have been the feeling of every West Indies player at the end of the third day of the Sylhet Test.

Considering how Bangladesh began the day this morning and how the first session unfolded, even the Bangladesh team could hardly have dreamed of such an ending.

But Towhid Hridoy perhaps thought differently. Without the belief that something extraordinary was possible, he could never have scripted such a story. Riding on Hridoy's unbeaten 242, Bangladesh ended the day with a 23-run lead.

When Hridoy came out to bat alongside Mushfiqur Rahim this morning, he was on 29. Their 37-run partnership offered Bangladesh, who had resumed the day at 88 for 3, some hope. But it took less than half an hour for that hope to fade.

Mushfiqur was caught at short cover. A little over later, Litton Das suffered the same fate. Both batsmen gifting their wickets with catches off two seemingly harmless deliveries from Warrican was frustrating. The disappointment deepened when Mehidy Hasan Miraz was caught attempting a paddle sweep. Standing at the other end, Hridoy must have wondered what would happen next. He would find the answer himself over the next five and a half hours.