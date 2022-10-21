West Indies bat first in must-win match against Ireland

The two-time champion West Indies stumbled badly in their opening match against Scotland, crashing by 42 runs, before recovering to emphatically beat Zimbabwe.
Ireland lost to Zimbabwe before bouncing back to topple the Scots.
The West Indies made one change with batsman Brandon King in for Shamarh Brooks. Ireland named an unchanged side.
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy