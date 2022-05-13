Domingo doesn’t want half-fit Shakib in first Test

Shakib will train with the team and go through a fitness test on Saturday. Shakib’s inclusion in the team will depend on the test’s result, said Domingo.
“Coming straight into a Test match, we need to check his fitness and assess where he is. He has just come off Covid, and he hasn't played much cricket. He’s obviously a big player for us, balances the team. But we need to see how he is tomorrow (Saturday). He hasn’t batted or bowled for the last two or three weeks. It is five days of cricket. It is hot. There are all sorts of things to consider.”
Domingo had contracted the coronavirus during Bangladesh’s Test series against South Africa. From firsthand experience, the South African knows the after-effects of a Covid-19 infection.
“You can’t go in straightaway. It is not a T20 or ODI which is done in six or seven hours. It is going to happen for over five days. Of course we want him to play, he is one of the best cricketers that’s ever played. But we need to make sure that he gives himself the best chance to perform, and fulfill his role. Bowl at least 15 overs a day, bat for three or four overs in the top six.”
The first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on 15 May. The second Test will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka from 23 May.