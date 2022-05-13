Domingo doesn’t want half-fit Shakib in first Test

Bangladesh cricket team head coach Russell Domingo said he doesn’t want to include Shakib in the side for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram if he isn’t completely fit.

Shakib tested positive for Covid-19 on 10 May after returning from the United States. But just three days after testing positive, Shakib tested clear of the virus on Friday and is set to join the team in Chattogram on the same day.

But Domingo said that Shakib won’t play in the Test if he doesn’t clear the fitness test, “Anybody would want a fully fit Shakib in your best XI. It is very difficult to play if he is 50-60 per cent fit,” Domingo said in a press conference in Chattogram on Friday.