Tamim seeks time to decide on national team return
Will there be any Tamim Iqbal in the Champions Trophy squad of Bangladesh?
According to the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Faruque Ahmed, a player should be considered available unless he announces retirement. His statement indicates that the BCB is interested to have Tamim in the squad. But what does Tamim want?
At this point, the national team selectors held a meeting with Tamim at the Fortune Barishal’s team hotel in Sylhet on Wednesday.
Chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu later revealed that Tamim requested for some time to make a decision. The opener, who has been out of the national team for a long period, will consult with his family before making a final call.
The BCB must submit a 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy to the ICC by 12 January. However, there will be scopes to make changes in the squad until 12 February.