Bangladesh need 118 to clinch series

Bangladesh bowlers and fielders had another good outing as they bundled out England for 117 in the second T20 of the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.

After losing the toss England batters did well reaching 50 losing just one wicket at the end of sixth over during the powerplay. But Bangladesh spinners, especially Mehediy Hasan Miraz did a splendid job of picking up regular wickets and restricting the visitors for under run-a-ball total once the field was set.