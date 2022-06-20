Dravid backs under-fire Pant after drawn South Africa T20I series

"He would liked to have scored more runs but it's not that concerning. Certainly he is very big part of our plans going forward in the next few months."
Pant was out the same way in each of his four innings -- attempting to fetch the ball from wide outside off stump and being caught -- prompting batting great Sunil Gavaskar to say on TV that Pant "hasn't learned" from earlier dismissals and "he keeps going for it".
"He can't throw enough muscle on that. He has got to stop looking to go aerial that far outside the off-stump."
Dinesh Karthik, another wicketkeeper-batsman, scored 92 runs in the series including a match-winning 55 with former India opener Wasim Jaffer saying Pant may find it hard to retain his place as a result.
"I think DK has overlapped Rishabh Pant at least at the moment. I can't say about the future, but at the moment you would pick DK any time in front of Rishabh Pant," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.
India lost the opening two matches only to bounce back in the next two with convincing victories and Dravid said the young captain would learn from his mistakes.
"I think he is a young captain, he is learning all the time, he is growing as a leader, he is getting more and more opportunities. It's again too early to judge him," said Dravid.
Pant led Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals in two editions of the popular Twenty20 international tournament and took the team to the playoffs last year.
Pant, who made his India Twenty20 international debut in 2017, will now fly to England to join the Rohit-led team for a rescheduled Test starting 1 July in Birmingham.