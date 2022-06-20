Dravid backs under-fire Pant after drawn South Africa T20I series

Indian coach Rahul Dravid said Rishabh Pant remained "integral" to India's plans despite concerns about his batting and leadership after the Twenty20I series against South Africa ended Sunday in a 2-2 draw.

The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was making his debut as India captain, prompting speculation that he could one day replace the resting Rohit Sharma, 35, as permanent skipper.

India lost the first two games and Pant managed scores of just 29, 5, 6 and 17 in the series with Sunday's fifth and final game washed out.

"When you are in the middle overs and you are asking people to play a slightly more attacking brand of cricket, sometimes it's hard to judge on two or three games," Dravid said.

"He remains an integral part of our batting line-up. The fact that he is a left-hander is very important to us in the middle overs.