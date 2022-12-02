Liton Das to lead Bangladesh in ODI series against India

"He has a sharp cricketing mind and reads the game very well. It is most unfortunate to lose Tamim to injury for this very important series, especially because under his captaincy the team has played some outstanding cricket in the last couple of years and he has been our most prolific batter in this format. He will be missed but we also feel that Liton has the attributes to do a good job as captain."
Liton has so far made 1835 runs in 57 ODIs for Bangladesh since making his debut in 2015 against the same opponents. He also holds the highest individual ODI score by a Bangladeshi batter when he hit 176 against Zimbabwe.
The first two ODIs will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on December 4 and 7 while the third and final match is slated at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 10 December.
Bangladesh ODI Squad: Liton Das (captain), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan Sohan.