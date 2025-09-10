Afghanistan thrash Hong Kong in Asia Cup opener

Azmatullah Omarzai hammered a 20-ball fifty as Afghanistan thrashed Hong Kong by 94 runs in the opening match of the Asia Cup on Tuesday.

Afghanistan elected to bat first in Abu Dhabi and posted 188-6 with opener Sediqullah Atal playing the anchor role with an unbeaten 73.

His fifth-wicket partnership of 82 with Omarzai, who hit 53 off 21 balls including two fours and five sixes, proved key for Afghanistan in the Group B fixture.

Afghanistan's bowlers then combined to keep Hong Kong down to 94-9.

Temperatures early on touched 40 degrees celsius but it was the humidity in the evening that tested the fitness of the players who took regular drinks breaks.