High risk, high reward: Bangladesh’s white-ball revolution finally begins

‘We want to play fearless cricket,’ is a claim Bangladesh cricket fans are all too familiar with.

Many players, captains and coaches of the Bangladesh team have over the years made the same claim, they want to play aggressive cricket, they want to take the game by the scruff of the neck and dominate opponents with the bat and ball.

But their claims have almost always proven to be false as once the match began, the same old Bangladesh team would turn up. A team that can win against top teams, but it’s usually playing the one way they know, ‘The Bangladeshi way.’