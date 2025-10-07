Asif Mahmud threatened the voters: Aminul Haque

Former skipper of Bangladesh National Football team and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) sports affair secretary Aminul Haque has accused sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan of directly interfering in the BCB board of directors’ election.

Yesterday, 23 directors were elected for a four-year term through an election held at a five-star hotel in the capital. In addition, the National Sports Council has nominated two more directors.

Afterwards, former national cricket team captain Aminul Islam Bulbul was elected as the new president through their votes. However, the BNP leader has accused youth and sports affairs adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan of acting arbitrarily to make Bulbul president. He also claimed that Asif Mahmud personally threatened several councillors.