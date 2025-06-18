Bangladesh tighten grip in first Sri Lanka Test

Bangladesh continued their dominance over Sri Lanka on the second day of the first test Wednesday, finishing at a commanding 484 for nine -- despite a few late breakthroughs by the hosts.

The Tigers resumed on 292 for three overnight and turned the screws on a batting-friendly wicket, with Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmul Hossain Shanto extending their record-breaking partnership.

The 264-run partnership finally ended when Shanto fell for 148, deceived in the air as he attempted to drive one.