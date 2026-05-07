Bangladesh eye 400 runs, be it in 80 overs or 120

Three wins in six away matches, yet only one victory in the same number of matches at home! That was Bangladesh’s performance in the latest cycle of the World Test Championship, and by no means was it very encouraging.

What shortcomings led to such results, and where does the team need improvement? Ahead of Bangladesh beginning another World Test Championship cycle at home for the first time, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was asked exactly those questions at a press conference today, Thursday.

At the press conference in Mirpur, Najmul replied, “As captain, I would want us to win most of our home matches in this cycle. Personally, as a batter, what I want from the team is for us to play good cricket consistently in the first innings. If we can take that challenge properly, I think this cycle will be much better.”