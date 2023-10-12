De Kock braced for battle of 'big egos' against Australia

Since 2016, South Africa have won 15 of their 20 meetings with Australia in One-Day Internationals.

"The Australians and us have always had a great history, a good competitive background," said 30-year-old De Kock on Wednesday.

"Both teams are going to come out fighting tomorrow, and whoever makes the right choices under pressure will be the stronger team at the end of the day."

He added: "Both teams are strong teams, both got big egos, both want to win, want to beat each other."

South Africa got off to a scintillating start at this World Cup, piling up a tournament record 428 in a 102-run win over Sri Lanka in New Delhi.

De Kock cracked his 18th ODI century in that match but it was his first at a World Cup. Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen also hit centuries.

"I think I've been wanting a 100 for a while. Just for my personal self, it's been a while," said De Kock whose last ton came against India in Cape Town in January 2022.