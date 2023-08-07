West Indies edge 2nd T20I against India

A brilliant 67 from Nicholas Pooran eclipsed a maiden international half-century from Tilak Varma as West Indies edged their way to a dramatic two-wicket win over India in the second T20I against West Indies in Guyana on Sunday.

India struggled to 152-7 after winning the toss and batting first and, in spite of Pooran, appeared to be heading for victory when West Indies lost four wickets for three runs to slip to 129-8.

However, tailenders Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein kept their cool and slogged the winning runs to see the West Indies home with seven balls to spare.