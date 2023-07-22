Mushfiq beats Taskin in Zimbabwe, Shakib wins against Litton in Canada

Four Bangladeshi cricketers were in action in overseas franchise leagues on Saturday night, with Mushfiqur Rahim’s Joburg Buffaloes defeating Taskin Ahmed’s Bulawayo Braves in the Zim Afro T10 and Shakib Al Hasan’s Montreal Tigers coming out on top against Litton Das’ Surrey Jaguars in the Global T20 Canada.

At the Harare Sports Club Ground, both Mushfiq and Taskin had good outings, with the wicketkeeper-batter hitting a quickfire 46 off 23 balls and the pacer claiming three wickets for just 11 runs in his two overs.