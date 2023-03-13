New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in last-ball Test thriller

A Kane Williamson century led New Zealand to a dramatic last-ball, two-wicket victory against Sri Lanka on a rain-disrupted final day in Christchurch on Monday.

In a helter-skelter finish, the only Sri Lankans not guarding the boundary for most of the closing 10 overs were the bowler and wicketkeeper as New Zealand chased down their target of 285.

The winning run came from a bye after Williamson missed with his swipe at the ball.

He finished 121 not out with New Zealand 285-8 and Sri Lanka two wickets shy of their target.

The thrilling New Zealand win scuppered Sri Lanka's chances of making the World Test Championship final, handing the spot to India instead.