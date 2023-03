Pacer Sam Curran ran through Bangladesh’s top-order with three quick strikes as the hosts ended the first powerplay on 44-3 in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday, chasing a mammoth 327.

Curran removed Liton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto for golden ducks in the very first over and then nicked off Mushfiauqr Rahim for four in his following over to leave Bangladesh teetering on 9-3.